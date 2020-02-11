Germany: 9-year-old Maya Lu Is World's Youngest Tattoo Artist

Maya Lu from Tengen, South Germany, is reportedly the world’s youngest tattoo artist having picked up the needle when she was only 2-year-old. The 9-year-old works at the studio Psyland 25 at Tengen and is a proficient artist with advanced level skills, techniques, and designs, suggest reports.

Maya started her career inking scribbles onto her parent's feet when she was barely a toddler and initially used a tattoo gun, Maya’s nonbinary parent, Lily Lu told the reporters. They said that the child grew up mostly spending time at the family studio creating her abilities and polishing them over the years.

The parent said that Maya had mostly been devoid of parental supervision and is a product of inspiration that she channeled in the art space at the studio. They added that the child had developed her own style, however, most of what she learned was taught to her by heavily tattooed Lily Lu.

Lily further explained to the reporters that Maya had acquired her parent’s tricks and techniques to create her own original designs, and perhaps picked a few skills from the friends at the tattoo studio. They said that Maya progressed over the years as she started to paint motifs and later advanced to stenciling the tattoo motifs.

Lily wants the child to explore career choices

It was a few years later that the kid had started learning different techniques and using bigger and different needles, Lily told the reporters. Maya needed help in the first few years but was eventually able to make tattoos entirely on her own, suggest reports. According to the reports, Maya's parent wants to keep the kid distant from feeling pressurized by her artistic skills and would not want the child to consider tattooing as her only career choice. Maya's specialty is monkeys, as she’s fond of creating various designs of apes using a big needle, confirmed her parent Lily to the media.

