Nepal Aircraft Carrying 68 Passengers Crashes In Pokhara, Rescue Operations Underway

A flight carrying 68 passengers crashed in Pokhara a city in Nepal on Sunday. According to The Kathmandu Post, the Yeti aircraft comprised a total of 68 passengers and three crew members. The aircraft was flying from Nepal's capital Kathmandu and crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport. As per the reports, the rescue operations are still underway and the number of casualties is yet to be revealed.

"A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport," said Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, according to The Kathmandu Post.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.