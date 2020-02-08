Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Nepal Donates 1 Lakh Masks To China

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak that has taken over China and other countries, Nepal announced that it has donated 1,00,000 protective masks to the country. Coronavirus in China has claimed the lives of 722 people and has also claimed lives outside the nation, with multiple cases springing up around the world.

The Nepal Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that due to the acute shortage of protective medical gear in China, it donated around 1 lakh masks to 'stand with solidarity' with the aggrieved nation.

The masks were handed over by Nepali Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, to Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi here, as per a statement by the ministry.

"The Government of Nepal has decided to donate 100,000 units of protective masks to the Government of China as a gesture of friendship to the Chinese people and the government and solidarity with China's fight against Novel Coronavirus," the statement read.

WHO: 'Severe' shortage of masks

Due to the rapid spread of the deadly Coronavirus in China, there has been a severe disruption in the global supply of masks, gowns, gloves and other protective gear. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, the prices of these items have risen 100 times their normal price.

According to Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the situation is being made worse by people buying masks and medical equipment for personal use as it results in a shortage of supply for medical professionals that are fighting on the frontline of the battle against the virus.

"WHO is sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators & gowns to countries in every region. However, the is facing severe disruption in the market for personal protective equipment. Demand is up to 100x higher than normal & prices are up to 20x higher" read a statement by the WHO Chief.

