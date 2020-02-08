Union Budget
WHO Announces 'severe' Disruption In Global Supply Of Masks And Medical Equipment

Rest of the World News

According to WHO, due to the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus in China, there has been a severe disruption in the global supply of masks and supplies

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
WHO announces 'severe' disruption in global supply of masks and medical equipment

Due to the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus in China, there has been a severe disruption in the global supply of masks, gowns, gloves and other protective gear. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, the prices of these items have risen 100 times their normal price.

Severe shortage of equipment for medical professionals

According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the situation is being made worse by people buying masks and medical equipment for personal use, this results in a shortage of supply for medical professionals that are fighting on the frontline of the battle against the virus.

While talking to media, Tedros reportedly said that the current crisis had a chance of promoting bad practices like hoarding of medical supplies in order to sell them later at a higher price. He added that the demand has risen tenfold and prices have gone up 20 times which has created a backlog of 4-6 months.

Published:
