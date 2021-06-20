Nepal Floods: At Least 18 Dead As Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc, Rescue Operations Underway

At least 18 people have been killed and many injured after heavy rainfall unleashed floods and landslides in Nepal. Those who lost their lives re four women and three children, as per Nepal Police Headquarters. Previously, Nepali authorities had confirmed that the fatalities include one Indian and a Chinese worker at a development project. And a total of 21 others have been missing, according to PTI.

Over the last week, the Himalayan country has been hit by torrential rains causing widespread flood and damage to critical infrastructure. The downpour, which began last Tuesday, has swelled rivers, broken bridges, damaged roads, obliterated homes and other buildings as well as killed livestock. As per the authorities, hundreds of people have been forced to move to community shelters, including schools, sheds and tents. At present, rescue and relief operations are being carried out in joint efforts by Nepal Police, the Army, and the Armed Police Force, according to Arun Pokharel, the Chief District Officer of Sindhupalchowk. The Army used helicopters to rescue people trapped on top of buildings.

Whether it’s global warming or the pandemic, it’s the poorest people of the poorest countries bearing burden they were not responsible in creating and are not in a position to deal with. Global problems need global solutions.

We are not safe until everyone is safe.#NepalFloods pic.twitter.com/ozSoBgpHtP — PragatiGhimire (@PragatiGhimire2) June 16, 2021

Torrential rains in Nepal

Arun Pokhrel, Chief District Officer of Sindhupalchowk said, "We suspect the flood originated from the main source of Melamchi and Indrawati River. As of now we only have confirmed report of one dead."

In Sindhupalchok, two concrete motorable bridges and an estimated five to six suspension bridges have collapsed, in addition to the deaths. Land for agriculture and fish farms has also been flooded. Excessive flooding has forced the closure of a police station in Helambu town, an Armed Police Force Camp, and the Melamchi Drinking Water Project. Over 300 hutments in Melamchi River communities have been swept away. In Lamjung district, over 15 houses have been washed away. Nearly 200 homes in low-lying portions of the district are under risk, according to officials.

Pray for Nepal🇳🇵 7 lost their life more than 20 are missing.#floods #nepalfloods pic.twitter.com/1mp83TggeZ — NP Neupane (@sandipnpn1) June 17, 2021

Image: sandipnpn1/Twitter