Nepal: Gandaki Chief Minister Resigns Ahead Of No-confidence Motion

Prithivi Subba Gurung, Chief Minister of Nepal’s Gandaki Province stepped down from his post on May 9. His resignation came a day ahead of a non-confidence hearing, filed by the opposition parties last month. Gurung struck nerves with the opposition-Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, Janata Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janamorcha- when he asked the current session of assembly to be prorogued.

Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel to take charge

In the aftermath of his resignation, the opposition has started the process to form a new government in the province. Nepali Congress party, along with the support of CPN Maoist Central has proposed the name of Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel. Meanwhile, the country's PM KP Sharma Oli's vote of confidence at least 25 Members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19, the Parliament Secretariat confirmed to ANI. Secretariat's spokesperson Rojnath Pandey said that over 200 honourable Members of Parliament underwent a test for COVID-19, out of which 18 tested positive. Eight MPs, who had undergone tests on their own, were also added to the list that takes the total number of infected members in Lower House to 26. One member of the Upper House also tested positive, Rojnath Pandey confirmed to ANI over the phone.

Rojnath Pandey said a total of 1,235 people underwent tests over three days and there's confirmation that 160 have tested positive for the virus while the reports of 54 other members of parliament are awaited. Pandey also said that the final number of COVID-19 infected MPs can only be ascertained after reports of 54 others will come. Coronavirus tests were conducted of MPs along with the staff of Parliament building, security officials, parliamentary reporters among others.

The official added that discussions have been conducted to ensure the voting right of every lawmaker on Monday's floor test despite being tested positive for COVID-19. Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will seek a vote of confidence from Parliament on May 10 in his bid to stay in power. With the withdrawal of the CPN - Maoist Centre, PM Oli now heads a minority government falling short of 15 votes to reach a simple majority.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI