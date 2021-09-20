Nepal: House Of Representatives Passes 'Appropriation Bill' Amid Disruptions From Oppn

Nepal’s Lower House has passed an appropriation bill for endorsement on 20 September amid protests from the opposition. As per The Himalayan Times report, in the lower house meeting which was slated to begin at 11:00 AM (local time), Nepal’s Finance Minister Janardan Sharma introduced the ‘appropriation bill’ for endorsement. However, the report had also stated that the document was passed as the main opposition CPN-UML caused disturbances in the parliament proceedings.

The document was passed on Monday as UML lawmakers resorted to protest as the session convened. As per the report, the members vacated their seats and reached the rostrum to picket it. The opposition has pledged to continue the disruption until their demands are fulfilled. Reportedly, while responding to the queries regarding the bill, Sharma said that only 3% was reduced from the budget introduced by the erstwhile government aligning with the nation's interests.

The ruling coalition parties had previously issued a whip to all the Nepali members of the parliament to be present in the House meeting saying that the budget will be on the table for endorsement. Reportedly, since the appropriation bill was not endorsed by the lower house until Monday, the Nepal government was unable to spend from the state treasury.

The former PM KP Sharma Oli-led government, which was headed by CPN-UML on May 29 had brought an ordinance budget for the current fiscal year and it was presented in the federal parliament on July 19. As per the provision, an ordinance has to be passed within 60 days. On the same basis, the Appropriation Bill should have been passed by September 15. The endorsement of the Bill has been uncertain. UML which has the charge of the main opposition has continued to obstruct the House.

The government had brought the appropriation bill to replace the ordinance budget on September 10 amid ongoing protest from the opposition. The CML-UML have been obstructing house procession against the issuance of an ordinance to split the political party.

Opposition blames speaker for being 'biased'

In recent days, as per the report, the opposition leaders have been raising their voice against House Speaker Agni Sapkota who is blamed to have participated in bringing party splitting ordinance. Further, the opposition has also accused the speaker of being biased because he let expelled members from the former party attend the meeting of the new session.

The ordinance brought by Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s government had allowed the CPN-UML and the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to split. The Nepal government had introduced the ordinance by ending the ninth session of the federal parliament on 16 August.

The UML has also dismissed 14 lawmakers including former PM of the nation, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal. Both of them were accused of violating party discipline. However, the House Speaker, who has the right to take action against the members of the house, directed to keep the 14 lawmakers from the Opposition in their designated posts. The Speaker also cancelled the recommendation to cancel their seat off parliament.

Then, the opposition moved to the Supreme Court where a hearing over the matter is due for this month. But, as the government waits for the verdict of the court, Deuba has also delayed his cabinet formation that would have reportedly included Madhav Kumar Nepal.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP