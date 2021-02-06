Nepal Inaugurates Road Constructed With Indian Assistance

Nepal inaugurated a road that connects Indian border with several areas of the Himalayan nation on Tuesday, February 2. This was done with grant assistance from India. According to the reports by ANI, the Indian government provided financial assistance of NRs 44.48 million for the road.

Nepal builds a new road

In a press release, the Indian Consulate in Birgunj said that Consul General Nitesh Kumar and Division Chief of Department of Roads, Road Division, Chandranigahpur - Binod Kumar Mauwar jointly inaugurated the road. The road is established with the aim of easing the movement of daily commuters across the border. The release said, “The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation' was utilized for construction of the blacktopped road. It has two packages viz. Package-I of 4.46 kims from Indian Border-Laxmipur-Balara-Mirzapur and Package-II of 1.62 Kms from Mirzapur to Gadahiya Road/Hulaki Road. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an agreement between the Government of India and Government of Nepal”.

It further added, “Now the project is under the jurisdiction of Chandranigahapur Road Division. The newly built blacktopped road connecting the Indo-Nepal Border is expected to ease the movement of daily commuters across the border. The project is a reflection of India's development partnership with Nepal and complements the efforts of the Government of Nepal in strengthening infrastructure”.

India sends Covid-10 vaccine to Nepal

In another significant development, the Serum Institute of India (SII) consignment of COVID-19 vaccines with 10 lakh dosages was delivered to Nepal after which PM Oli took to Twitter and thanked PM Modi for helping Nepal at the critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for its own people. The Nepal Government has arranged to inoculate 72 per cent of its citizens. Nepal has announced that legal and financial preparations for rolling out of vaccines have been completed and everything is set with vaccination drive soon to start in the Himalayan Nation. Earlier, India had provided Nepal with medical equipment, medicines and other logistical support to fight the pandemic.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)