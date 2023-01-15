Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: Black Box Recovered; Body Of Another Passenger Found

Quick links:
Anju Khativada, the co-pilot of the ill-fated Yeti Airline ATR-72, was minutes away from realising her dream of becoming a Pilot, when the aircraft, with 72 onboard, crashed in Nepal's Pokhra on Sunday, January 15. READ FULL STORY.
Oshin Ale Magar, a flight attendant who studied in India and died in a plane crash in Nepal, left home on Sunday with a promise that she would return from Pokhara after work to celebrate the Maghe Sankranti festival with her family. What returned, however, was her dead body.
Oshin, 24, was among 69 people who died after Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed on the bank of the Seti River in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday.
Her family was preparing to celebrate the festival at home when the news of the plane crash reached them.
Her tearful father Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army personnel, recalls that he had told her early in the morning not to go to work on a special day.
She insisted on celebrating the festival after completing two flights on that fateful day, Mohan told Republica newspaper over the phone.
Oshin had been working with Yeti Airlines for two years. Originally from Madi in Chitwan, she was living in Kathmandu after starting her job and had also invited her parents to stay with her in the capital for the last six months, the report said.
Nepal Aircraft crash | Body of another passenger who was missing was found late this evening. The number of passengers unaccounted for now stands at 2. A total of 70 bodies has been recovered from the site: Nepal Police— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023
Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday just before landing in Nepal's tourist city of Pokhara, the gateway to a popular hiking area in the Himalayas, after a 27-minute trip from Kathmandu.
At least 68 of the 72 people aboard have been confirmed dead.
Pilots say Nepal can be a challenging place to fly, but conditions at the time of the crash were good, with low wind, clear skies and temperatures well above freezing. So what might have caused the crash of the ATR 72 aircraft? READ THE STORY HERE.
One of the five Indian nationals onboard the crashed Yeti Airlines plane saw Lord Pashupatinath in a dream, which prompted him to visit Nepal to pay obeisance at the famed Hindu temple here, a Nepalese acquaintance said on Monday.
Ajaya Shah, 26, who hails from Nepal's Sarlahi district, near the Indian border, said he befriended the four Indian nationals, while returning to Kathmandu from India after completing his honeymoon trip.
The five Indians on board the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane were identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal, officials said.
Shah said he was gutted to hear the news of the aviation disaster, and noted that he booked the air tickets for the four Indian nationals, arranged Nepalese currency and even dropped them at the airport on Sunday before they embarked on the ill-fated journey on the Yeti Airlines plane.
My wife and I were in the same vehicle with the four Indian nationals, while returning from Birgunj to Kathmandu. In just two days we became good friends, Shah recalled.
Jaiswal, a liquor store owner from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, told Shah that he saw Lord Pashupatinath in a dream, which made him undertake the trip to the famed Hindu temple in Kathmandu.
Nepal Army to resume search operation tomorrow as three people remain unaccounted for in the aircraft crash in Pokhara of Kaski District, Nepal Army said in a statement.
The plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara has made the Alawalpur Afga village of Ghazipur inconsolable, as among the five Indians who were killed in the Yeti Airlines aircraft crash on Sunday, four were residents of this UP district.
The deceased are identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Vishal Sharma, Sonu and Anil Rajbhar. All of them were between 22 to 27 years of age group and were running different businesses here. Their family members are in a state of distress.
Chandra Maurya, the father of the late Kushwaha, said he was the only earning member of the family. The deceased used to run a public service centre.
The same is the situation at Vishal Sharma's house where villagers have gathered to share their grief while his elder brother and father are in a state of shock.
His friends said that they could not believe that Sharma was no more among them.
One of his friends said that when the plane was about to land, he was liking his friend's photograph on Facebook, and Sharma was in a live chat with his friends.
The whole district is inconsolable and the local shopkeepers have not opened their shops today.
Little did anyone in Pathanamthitta realise that a plane crash in Nepal will leave a family in their quiet pilgrim town completely shattered.
The Yeti airlines that crashed in Pokhara on Saturday was carrying among others, three close friends of a family in Pathanamthitta, about 100 Kilometres from the state capital.
The family members who had already lost a male elder, were now inconsolable as three of their friends from Nepal who had come to attend the funeral, had met with an untimely end.
The victims Raju, Rabin and Anil had reached Anicadu in Pathanamthitta from Nepal on Friday morning to participate in the funeral of Mathew Philip, an evangelical Christian missionary, with whom they were emotionally connected through faith since his missionary days in the Himalayan nation.
Philip, 76, died on January 11 after battling cancer for two years.
"The funeral was on January 13. Their return flight was from Kochi to Mumbai and from there to Kathmandu. Deepak and Saran could not board the ill-fated flight from Kathmandu but the other three took the flight. The news was a shock to us," Philip's brother Thomas told PTI.
Philip had returned from Nepal two years ago and was undergoing treatment for cancer.
"We were very close to them. They were so dear to my daddy," Philip's daughter told a news channel.
The crashed ATR-72 Nepalese passenger plane was previously used by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owned by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, according to Cirium Fleets data.
According to Cirium Fleets data, which tracks aircraft fleet, equipment and its cost, the 9N-ANC aircraft was delivered to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines in 2007.
Six years later, it was bought by Thailand's Nok Air, before it was sold to Nepal's Yeti Airlines in 2019, it said
Officials said 35 bodies out of 68 have been identified so far as Nepal began a national day of mourning on Monday.
Both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been recovered as search and rescue teams rappelled down a 300-metre gorge to continue their efforts, which were suspended overnight.
Prominent Nepali journalist Tribhuvan Poudyal was among the 68 passengers who were killed when a Yeti Airlines aircraft, with 72 on board crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara.
The deadly crash, which took place on Sunday, is Nepal's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.
Poudyal, 37, was a central executive member of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists (FNJ), an umbrella organisation of journalists in Nepal.
Nepal Army has handed over the Flight data recorder and black box of the aircraft to the Civil Aviation Authority official via the District Administration Office (DAO).
Local resident Kalpana Sunar was washing clothes in the front yard of her house on Sunday when she saw an aircraft hurtling towards her, before being jolted by a bomb-like explosion caused by the Yeti Airlines plane, which crashed while landing in Nepal's resort city of Pokhara.
The flight took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am on Sunday and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport in Pokhara, minutes before landing.
At least 68 people have died and four people are still missing, officials said, in Nepal's worst aviation tragedy in over three decades
Sunar was washing clothes in the front yard of her house when she saw an aircraft falling from the sky and coming in her direction, The Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted her as saying on Monday.
The aircraft was tilted at an unusual angle and moments later, I heard a bomb-like explosion, she was quoted as saying.
Then I saw a plume of black smoke billowing from the Seti River gorge, she added.
One of the plane's wings hit the ground about 12 metres from the house of another local resident Geeta Sunar.
"Had the aircraft fallen just a bit closer to our home, the settlements would have been destroyed, the newspaper quoted her as saying.
There was so much damage at the incident site, but since it happened away from the settlement, there were no casualties or any damage to the settlements, she said, adding that there was fire on both sides of the Seti River gorge, with bodies scattered everywhere.
Children who witnessed the incident said they could hear passengers screaming from inside the aircraft as it came hurtling from the sky, the report said.
Two 11-year-olds, Samir and Prajwal Pariyar initially thought the aircraft was a toy, but when it came close, they ran away, the report said.
The family members of the four deceased Indian passengers who died in the deadly crash will visit Nepal for identification and DNA testing. The four people identified as Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar, Abhishek Kushwaha and Vishal Sharma were the residents of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. However, the body of the fifth Indian passenger is still missing
A black box has been retrieved from the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed on the morning of Sunday in Nepal’s Pokhara. The instrument, which is one of the most crucial tellers of the cause behind air accidents, is likely to reveal what transpired in the ill-fated flight moments before it nosedived, killing at least 68 people on board.
Four of the five Indians feared killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday hailed from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The four people from Ghazipur district were identified as Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar, Abhishek Kushwaha and Vishal Sharma.
Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri told PTI over phone that the administration has reach out to the affected families. "Our sub-divisional magistrate and other officials are meeting them. We are also in touch with the embassy.... We will do the needful after the recovery of bodies," she said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and said officials have been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External affairs to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to the state.
After the delay due to bad weather conditions, the search and rescue operation in the Nepal air crash resumed in Pokhara on Monday morning. This comes a day after Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crashed and claimed 68 lives so far, as per the latest toll.
The search and rescue operation in the Nepal aircraft crash is being delayed as the weather conditions have hampered the process. The operation will be carried out to find out the remaining bodies that are trapped in a deep river gorge surrounded by steep cliffs. At least 68 people were killed when Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft with 72 people on board, 68 passengers and four crew members, including five Indians, crashed on the bank of the Seti River in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed condolences over the tragic aircraft crash in Nepal in which 68 people died including five Indians. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said "The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. A humble tribute to all the people who died in this, including the Indian citizens! My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant place to the departed souls in His holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured."
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following Sunday's aircraft crash in Pokhara in which all the people on board are feared to have died. In addition to calling the meeting, Dahal directed the country's home ministry, security personnel and all the government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
No one was rescued alive from the Nepal Aircraft crash site and the search operation will resume in today morning, informed Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Spox of Nepal Army.
Yeti airlines has cancelled all domestic flights from the 16th of January, however, emergency and rescue flights will continue.
Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal were the 5 Indians on board. Four out of these 5 were in Nepal to try paragliding. The oldest person amongst all the Indians on board, Sonu Jaiswal, was a resident of Varanasi.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has issuesd a statement on Twitter.
Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has issued the following helpline numbers:
Tribhuvan Airport (Kathmandu): +977-01-4113163
Yeti Airlines: +977-9801007531
Embassy Helpline:
Kathmandu:+977-9851107021
