Nepal Plane Crash LIVE: Black Box Recovered; Body Of Another Passenger Found

Oshin Ale Magar, a flight attendant who studied in India and died in a plane crash in Nepal, left home on Sunday with a promise that she would return from Pokhara after work to celebrate the Maghe Sankranti festival with her family. What returned, however, was her dead body.

Oshin, 24, was among 69 people who died after Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed on the bank of the Seti River in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday.

Her family was preparing to celebrate the festival at home when the news of the plane crash reached them.

Her tearful father Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army personnel, recalls that he had told her early in the morning not to go to work on a special day.

She insisted on celebrating the festival after completing two flights on that fateful day, Mohan told Republica newspaper over the phone.

Oshin had been working with Yeti Airlines for two years. Originally from Madi in Chitwan, she was living in Kathmandu after starting her job and had also invited her parents to stay with her in the capital for the last six months, the report said.

