Amid Rift Over New Map, Nepal PM Oli Accuses India Of Seeking To Topple His Government

In an incredulous claim amid a rift over the new map, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli on Sunday accused India of trying to hatch a conspiracy to destabilise his government. Alleging that meetings were being organized in hotels in India to topple his government, Oli exuded confidence that these plots would fail. Oli also hit out at the opposition for questioning him on the country's new map comprising the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.

Read: Nepal Refutes Report On Chinese Encroachment Of Its Land, Says 'boundaries Demarcated'

MEA opposes new map of Nepal

Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made the aforesaid territories "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents.

When the Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed by the House of Representatives on June 13, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that India had already made its position clear on the matter. He stressed that the "artificial enlargement of claims" is not based on any evidence. The MEA spokesperson added that it was violative of the current understanding between the two countries of holding talks on outstanding boundary issues.

The MEA official spokesperson remarked, "We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter. This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues."

Read: 'Monitor Indo-Nepal Border Strictly': UP CM To Law Enforcement Agencies

It was expected to be smooth sailing for the KP Sharma Oli-led government as the main opposition party Nepali Congress also backed the new map. The legislation was cleared in the House of Representatives by 258 votes. Later, all 57 members of Nepal's Upper House- the National Assembly unanimously voted in favour of the Constitutional Amendment Bill. On June 18, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ratified the Constitutional Amendment Bill passed by the country's Parliament to alter its map.

Read: Coronavirus Spreads To All 77 Districts Of Nepal, Total Cases Reach 12,772