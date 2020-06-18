Nepal President Ratifies Constitutional Amendment Bill; Map With Indian Areas A Reality

On Thursday, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ratified the Constitutional Amendment Bill passed by the country's Parliament to alter its map. The Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura have been incorporated in the new map. This development comes exactly a month after the new map received approval in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.

Earlier in the day, all 57 members of Nepal's Upper House- the National Assembly unanimously voted in favour of the Constitutional Amendment Bill. The aforesaid legislation was cleared in the House of Representatives by 258 votes on June 13. It was expected to be smooth sailing for the KP Sharma Oli-led government as the main opposition party Nepali Congress also backed the new map.

Nepal PM vows to reclaim territories

Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made the aforesaid territories "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents.

When the Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed by the House of Representatives on June 13, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that India had already made its position clear on the matter. He stressed that the "artificial enlargement of claims" is not based on any evidence. The MEA spokesperson added that it was violative of the current understanding between the two countries of holding talks on outstanding boundary issues.

The MEA official spokesperson remarked, "We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter. This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues."

