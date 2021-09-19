Nepal PM Deuba Calls For Successful Implementation Of Constitution To Bring Prosperity

On Sunday, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that Nepal must protect and implement the country's Constitution as the Himalayan nation observed its seventh Constitution Day. While addressing the country, Deuba said that he was proud of the promulgation of the Constitution that occurred six years ago by the officials that the people elected. Nepal PM further remembered the country's brave soldiers, expressed his condolences to its martyrs and thanked them for their sacrifices.

During his Constitution Day speech, Prime Minister Deuba emphasised the need to protect and implement the Constitution. He said that having the Constitution of Nepal was a dream come true for the nation, and it must be protected, keeping the martyrs and the sacrifices in mind. He said, "Our goal is to bring prosperity in the country along with the happiness of the people through successful implementation of the Constitution.” During the coronavirus pandemic, the government worked hard to save lives and now has been immunising the nation with the help of the vaccination, said the Prime Minister.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a statement saying that the two countries have 75 years of friendly relations that were strengthened by closely working with the people of Nepal. He further congratulated the government and the people of Nepal on behalf of the US government and people and said that the two countries only have fond memories of working together for common challenges. Blinken further highlighted that the two countries have worked together to fight against the pandemic and climate change.

Conflict with Southern districts during the Promulgation of the Constitution

Nepal's Constituent Assembly promulgated its new Constitution in September 2105. The elected officials of the country framed the new constitution, but there were mass protests in the southern districts of the country. Nepal's Madhes-based parties from the southern Terai region had started a six-month-long protest so that the government would accept their demands. However, the government retaliated and nearly 60 people were killed. They demanded to check provincial boundaries, recognition of regional languages, addressing issues related to citizenship and representation in the National Assembly.

