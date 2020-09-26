Nepal PM Oli Pushes India-proposed Convention On International Terrorism (CCIT) At UNGA

Urging the global community to collectively fight against terrorism, organised crimes and several illegal activities, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday called for an early conclusion of a Comprehensive Convention on International terrorism (CCIT).

“The global community needs to unite against the transnational problems such as terrorism, organised crime, illicit financial flows, human and drug trafficking. Nepal condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; or other activities inflicting pain and suffering to the innocent people. We call for an early conclusion of a comprehensive convention against terrorism,” Prime Minister Oli said at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Proposed by India in 1996, the CCIT provides a legal framework which makes it binding on all signatories to deny funds and safe havens to terrorist groups. India has been pushing for the early adoption of the CCIT at the United Nations but the convention continues to remain a draft due to a lack of consensus.

Nepal PM addresses COVID-19, other ongoing issues

During his speech at the UNGA, KP Sharma Oli further stressed upon a host of ongoing issues including COVID-19, climate crisis, human rights and also the rising world military expenditure. The Nepal PM further noted the fallouts of the pandemic on public health, livelihoods of people and the economy. He called for smooth and affordable access to anti-COVID vaccines once they are developed.

"What matters most in the ongoing health crisis is an easy, smooth and affordable access by all to anti-COVID vaccines after they are developed; sharing of knowledge and experiences; and provision of timely supply of medical equipment and medicines," Oli said.

Expressing concerns over the worsening humanitarian conditions in Libya, Syria and Yemen, the Nepal PM called for peaceful resolution of all conflicts, led by the citizens of the countries.

"We would like to see peace and stability in the Middle East with a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with secure and recognised international borders based on relevant United Nations resolutions," he said.

KP Oli also discouraged the arms race, weaponisation of outer space, and cyber warfare, stating that it inflicts a huge cost on humanity. "In 2019, the world military expenditure amounted to US dollar 1.9 trillion. Even a fraction of those resources could bring respite to the millions of people suffering from poverty, hunger, and deprivation," he added.

(Image credits: ANI)