Palau President Hails India At UNGA For ‘invaluable Support' To Fight COVID-19

Palau hailed India at the 75th session of the United National General Assembly for its “invaluable support” to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Palau President Tommy Remengesau Jr told a largely virtual gathering of world leaders that the Indian government helped the island country improve its healthcare system through India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

“Government of India, through India-UN Fund, in partnership with UNOSSC&UNOPS, has provided invaluable support to improve our healthcare system, & rapid response to pandemic preparations” H.E. Tommy Remengesau Jr, President of Palau #UNGA @IndiaUNNewYork @UNOSSC @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/zHkgvm3d19 — India-UN Development Partnership Fund (@IndiaUNFund) September 23, 2020

T.S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, thanked Palau President for expressing the sentiments towards India at the international platform. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN tweeted from its official account, thanking Remengesau Jr for the “kind words”, adding that India is proud to work with the island nation towards development.

Thank you for your kind words Excellency @TommyRemengesau. We are proud to partner with Palau towards common development. https://t.co/yBnnwbD3Vh — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 24, 2020

India's support for foreign nations

India has helped several countries with medical supplies and a rapid response team to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In April, India sent a team comprising of doctors and healthcare professionals to Kuwait for providing medical assistance in testing and treatment. The team was deputed on the request of the Kuwaiti government following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

Kuwait Ambassador to India, Jassem Al-Najem, had appreciated the gesture of the Indian government to continue the supply of medicine, including Paracetamol tablets and foods. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s generous contribution towards medical supplies which reached the island nation on April 15.

After months of fight against COVID-19, the pandemic hasn’t run out of steam as the world is reporting over 3 lakh coronavirus cases almost every day. India reported a single-day surge of 86,508 new COVID-19 cases with 1,129 related deaths on September 23. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 57,32,519 including 9,66,382 active cases.

(Image: Twitter / PalauMission)