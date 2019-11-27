Nepal PM Oli Is 'stable' After Appendicitis Surgery

Amid growing concerns over his health condition, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli underwent appendectomy at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre on November 27. A team led by Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari, and comprising of Dr Dibya Singh Shah, Oli’s personal physician, successfully removed Oli’s appendix after a series of tests showed complications.The Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said, "His health is stable and there is no serious problem." adding, "He will be under observation for a few days."

Oli's health complications

The 67-year-old was taken to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre at around 9:00 am when he complained of severe pain in the abdomen. The Prime Minister had undergone a kidney transplant in India in 2007 and is under constant medical supervision. He had to undergo four cycles of haemodialysis in the Grande International Hospital only a few weeks ago following complicatioins in the functioning of the kidney

“He was diagnosed with appendicitis and infection in the stomach. He underwent laparotomy and appendectomy procedures. His health is stable,” Thapa said after Tuesday's surgery.

“He will have to remain in the hospital for a few days,' said Arun Sayami, the prime minister's health adviser. “Given his medical complications, we will keep him in the hospital for a few days,” he said.

“Treatment was conducted as per laparotomy and appendectomy, following an expert team’s diagnosis that the Prime Minister was suffering from appendicitis and peritonitis,” a medical bulletin issued by the centre’s executive director, Dr Uttam Krishna Shrestha, read. “Following the operation, the Prime Minister has been shifted to the intensive care unit and his condition is stable.”

Doctors say appendicitis is a medical emergency, caused by an inflammation of the appendix and requires surgery at the earliest. According to them, if left untreated, an inflamed appendix can burst, causing infection, which can lead to death.

(With PTI inputs)