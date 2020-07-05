Nepal: Meeting Between PM KP Oli, Prachanda Ends Without Conclusion

The much anticipated talks between Prime Minister KP Oli and Nepal Communist Party Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal have concluded. The outcome of the talks are yet to be publicized, however, it is said that the two will meet again on Monday morning before the scheduled meeting of the Standing Committee.

A meeting between NCP Chairman Oli and Dahal ‘Prachanda’ was held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar this morning, amid speculations that the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is heading towards a split.

READ: Nepal's ruling communist party's Standing Committee to meet on Saturday to decide Oli's fate

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting was postponed until Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues. The crucial meeting of the NCP’s 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Saturday.

READ: Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli's future deferred

Nepal PM Oli Pushing For Ordinance To Stay In Office

Amid growing demand for Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, senior leaders Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Kumar, including Communist Party of Nepal Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', reached Rashtrapati Bhawan Shital Niwas to meet Nepal President Vidyadevi Bhandari.

Local media reports state that this meeting is being considered significant as it comes amid speculations that Prime Minister KP Oli is bringing an ordinance that would be easy for political parties to split by garnering 40% support from the party’s central committee or the parliamentary party. It has been widely speculated that the Communist Party is currently heading closer to a split with both the factions led by Prime Minister KP Oli and Chairman Dahal ‘Prachanda’ showing no signs of flexibility.

READ: Nepal PM KP Oli hospitalised after complaining of chest pains; discharged after check-up

READ: Nepal PM Oli pushing for ordinance to stay in office, opposed party-mates meet President