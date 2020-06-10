Nepal PM's Big Claim On New Map Showing Indian Territory: 'Indian Forces There Since 1962'

Issuing a massive statement a day after Nepal parliament's lower House unanimously approved a Constitution Amendment Bill to change the country’s political map which includes India's Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura, Prime Minister KP Oli has termed it as an issue with 'big focus.' He has claimed that India has stationed forces in Nepal's territory since 1962. While he reiterated that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, Kalapani belongs to Nepal, he said that India has built Kali temple to prove its claim on Kalapani.

However, he said that both countries will find a solution on the basis of 'diplomatic talks'. "We will seek a solution through diplomatic talks on the basis of historical facts and pieces of evidence. And that means our territory should be returned," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali addressed the Lower House and said that the government would like to 'diplomatically' resolve border row with India. Gyawali also recalled the Treaty of Sugauli and elaborated on the current border row with India. In his introductory address to the Lower House of the Nepalese Parliament, Gyawali said, "We are the land of Buddha, and should maintain peace while talking about the border row with India."

Nepal's new map

As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. The row originally started when India issued a map in October 2019 incorporating Kalapani and Lipulekh on its side of the border. In May 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand as a link road to Kailash Mansarovar - Nepal had raised serious objections to the inauguration of this road.

MEA statement on Nepal's map

Reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map on May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed this "unilateral act". Maintaining that this move was not based on historical facts and evidence, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue. He made it clear that India shall not accept such an "artificial enlargement" of territory.



