Nepal: Students Protest Against Govt Over Corruption, 'inefficiency' In Handling Outbreak

Widespread protests took place in the capital city of Nepal, Kathmandu on June 15 against the ruling government as the students demanded an end to corruption and criticised the government for its lack of inefficiency in tackling the COVID-19 crisis. According to the reports, scores of students staged a protest highlighting the corrupt practices of the KP Sharma Oli-led government and demanded strict action in such cases.

'Inefficiency' in handling COVID crisis

The students reportedly criticised the government for not taking proper preventive measures to deal with the coronavirus crisis and added that there was a "lack of support and initiatives" from the government to local businesses who had a tough time and were badly affected due to the COVID-19 crisis. As per the reports, around 500 students demonstrated at Baneshwor in Kathmandu, demanding that the government should take proper steps to contain the spread of the virus.

Situation update report #127 as of 15 June 2020 ( English Language) on health sector response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pic.twitter.com/yeeswEy0QB — Ministry of Health & Population, Nepal (@mohpnep) June 15, 2020

Protesters held banners that read "Enough is enough", demanded more testing and condemned alleged corruption by officials in the purchase of equipment and testing kits. Earlier this week, police fired tear gas and water cannon to break up a protest near a road leading to the prime minister's office.

According to the health ministry of Nepal, the country has a total of 5,335 cases and 18 fatalities.

