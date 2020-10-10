Nepal Surpasses 1,00,000 Mark For COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Soars Over 600

Nepal officials confirmed that the Himalayan nation surpassed one lakh COVID-19 cases with a total of 600 fatalities on Friday, October 9. Addressing a press briefing, Nepal Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said that the country witnessed 2,059 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, soaring up the total tally to 1,00,676.

Nepal Health Ministry spokesperson said, "A total of 13,200 and 79 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests were conducted. Till date a total of 11,45,237 samples have been tested. In the last 24 hours, the number of new cases stands at 2059. In Kathmandu Valley, the Kathmandu District reported- 1116, Bhaktapur-130 and Lalitpur 163 new cases of Corona infection, a total of 1409 cases of infection".

New surge in cases

As per reports, 1,680 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the number of recovered people to 73,023 till Friday. In addition, the recovery rate of Nepal remained at 72.5 percent on Friday.

Nepal health ministry has requested people to follow safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Authorities have urged people to travel less ahead of the festive season which could surge the cases to a new level.

Meanwhile, Nepal has reopened schools in some regions keeping in mind the health safety protocols. According to the reports, the children can be seen attending schools wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

The new academic session in Nepal which usually starts from May-June got delayed by months due to the pandemic. As per reports, some of the local authorities in Kathmandu have granted permission to reopen schools for the students who are following essential health protocols.

Image/Inputs: ANI