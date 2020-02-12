Nepal Suspends Licence Of Resort Where 8 Indian Tourists Died Last Month

Nepal has suspended the licence of a resort for three months, where eight Indian tourists died of possible asphyxiation, citing poor security management and managerial weakness. The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation had formed a committee to probe the January incident which submitted its report on the shortcomings of the hotel that possibly led to the death of Indian tourists, including four minors.

On January 21, eight tourists from a group of 15 fell unconscious, probably due to a gas leak from a heater, and were airlifted to HAMS hospital here where they were declared dead. The deceased included Praveen Krishnan Nair, his wife Saranya Sasi and their three children and Ranjith Kumar Adatholath Punathil, his wife Indu Lakshmi Peethambaran Ragalatha and their son.

Nepal's Department of Tourism imposed a three-month ban on the Daman-based Everest Panorama Resort of Makwanpur district following the committee report. The probe committee pointed out poor security management and managerial weakness at the hotel which led to the incident. According to a local daily, the resort was not following the standard safety measures and provided substandard services.

Mira Acharya, Director of DoT, said that the resort should meet the criteria mentioned in a notice published in the Nepal Gazette under the title 'Hotel Classification and Criteria' if the owner wants to resume the services. The resort will have to also undergo the Environment Impact Assessment to get permission for resuming operations.

Embassy offers condolence

After the tragic incident, the Indian Embassy in Nepal offered condolence over the death of eight Indian and said that they were extending all necessary assistance. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar he was deeply distressed over the death of Indian tourists.

Deeply distressed by the tragic news of the passing away of 8 Indian tourists in Nepal.Our Embassy @IndiaInNepal hs been closely following the situation.Embassy officials are stationed at the hospital& are providing necessary assistance.Our thoughts are with the bereaved families — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2020

(With PTI inputs)