UP CM Yogi Orders Probe Into Sitapur Gas Leak That Killed 7, Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia

In a shocking incident, 7 labourers lost their lives allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline in Sitapur, UP, on Thursday. Post the shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth announced that the government will grant an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

Sitapur: District administration to award Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the 7 people, who lost their lives earlier today, allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory & an acid factory. https://t.co/cGUKugGgXg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2020

The Chief Minister's Office released a statement and said, "The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those killed due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid unit in Sitapur."

"A detailed investigation will be conducted and the people responsible for it will face consequences. Necessary legal action will be taken," the notice added.

CM Yogi has further instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to join the relief and rescue operations in the region. The Chief Minister has also issued orders to the district officials to help the families of those killed in the incident of the gas leak.

7 killed in alleged Sitapur gas leak

Earlier on Thursday, 7 labourers lost their lives due to alleged gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid factory in the Sitapur region of Uttar Pradesh. Post receiving the information about the incident, the police and district collector rushed to the incident site.

Sitapur: 7 labourers lost their lives earlier today allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid factory. Police and District Collector have rushed to the site of the incident. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/l9oBCRygfT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2020

