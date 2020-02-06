Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

UP CM Yogi Orders Probe Into Sitapur Gas Leak That Killed 7, Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia

Law & Order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced Rs. 4 lakh compensation for the families of those killed in the Sitapur gas leak

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, 7 labourers lost their lives allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline in Sitapur, UP, on Thursday. Post the shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth announced that the government will grant an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

The Chief Minister's Office released a statement and said, "The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those killed due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid unit in Sitapur."

"A detailed investigation will be conducted and the people responsible for it will face consequences. Necessary legal action will be taken," the notice added.

CM Yogi has further instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to join the relief and rescue operations in the region. The Chief Minister has also issued orders to the district officials to help the families of those killed in the incident of the gas leak.

READ | From 'feeding Biryani' to 'Pak ministers' jibe, here's what UP CM Yogi is saying in Delhi

7 killed in alleged Sitapur gas leak

Earlier on Thursday, 7 labourers lost their lives due to alleged gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid factory in the Sitapur region of Uttar Pradesh. Post receiving the information about the incident, the police and district collector rushed to the incident site. 

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath repeats 'bullets, no dialogue' remark despite AAP’s complaint to EC

READ | Mamata Banerjee attacks UP CM Yogi over 'Goli' remark, asks "How can he even say that?"

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI MAKES TUBELIGHT REMARK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020