Nepalese PM Says His Condition Is Improving After Appendicitis Surgery

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Monday that his health condition is gradually improving after undergoing an appendicitis surgery last week at a hospital in Kathmandu. The PM was initially kept on the ventilator after undergoing his surgery. But after his condition significantly improved, he was taken off the ventilator. He also posted a video informing his followers that he is recovering.

Nepalese PM Oli posts video announcing his recovery on Twitter

In a video that he posted on his twitter handle, he said, "My treatment went very well and my health is improving gradually. As you can see, I am now able to sit and speak and am doing fine at the moment."

Oli, who is admitted at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular, and Transplant Centre in Kathmandu said that he watched the complete opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games being hosted by Nepal. The games were declared open by the president of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari in a glittering ceremony at Dasaratha Rangshala in Kathmandu on Sunday evening. Over 2700 athletes from seven South Asian Countries participated in the march past.

The Prime Minister, in the statement, clarified that he chose to come to the hospital to avert possible infection after he was attacked by a viral common cold. He also said that he was sensitive towards some incidents that had happened in some parts of the country recently. “The government could not accept any such untoward incidents that are intended at creating chaos, disturbing mutual harmony that is maintained in our religious, cultural and political sectors,” he said.

Oli who had undergone a kidney transplant in India after both his kidneys failed back in 2007. He is now undergoing regular dialysis as his transplanted kidney has stopped functioning. In the last few weeks, the Nepal Prime Minister underwent four cycles of hemodialysis at Grande International Hospital. Oli was rushed to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular, and Transplant Centre on Tuesday morning after he complained of stomach ache.

(With inputs from ANI)