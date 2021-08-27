Nepal's Health Sector Benefited Greatly From India's Assistance: Health Min Umesh Shrestha

India and Nepal have traditionally maintained strong ties, and India has played an important role in the development of Nepal's health sector. Umesh Shrestha, Nepal's state minister for health spoke as Nepal got medicinal oxygen from India at a rate of 960 litres per minute (LPM). Shrestha spoke at the virtual handover of an oxygen plant developed with Indian assistance at the B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.

Health Minister Shrestha expects supply of COVID-19 vaccinations from India

Health Minister Shrestha said, "Before 26 years, the Nepali health sector which received support and help from Indian Government already was another milestone for Nepal. Especially, the Province no. 1, 2 of Nepal and Indian states of Bihar Bengal, the Dharan based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences has been providing great support which is evident to all." He also expects the supply of vaccinations that they require, particularly the Covishield vaccine be delivered from India.

On Thursday, August 26, India handed over a 960 LPM Medical Oxygen Plant to the B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. The plant is designed to provide 5 Litres Per Minute per person, with a total capacity of 960 LPM. According to the officials, it has the potential to serve 200 patients at once. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal stated that this donation represented India's continuous support to Nepal in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vinay Kwatra said, "this is the first of its kind (technology to be used) in South Asia, definitely first in Nepal and we would be happy to work with the government of Nepal, with the Health Ministry, with the Provincial Government, other institutions to install more and more such plants depending on their needs and requirements. In the framework of co-operation which benefits both Nepal and India, this one is a grant in assistance plant and we are very happy that this would contribute to the continuing strengthening of the health infrastructure in Nepal."

India is the first country to develop this technology

India is the world's first country to develop this technology, which uses the Pressure Swing Absorption technique and molecular sieve technology to create oxygen straight from ambient air. The development of a medical oxygen plant would help hospitals avoid relying on rare oxygen cylinders, simplifying the logistics of shipping cylinders and ensuring a constant and stable oxygen supply available 24 hours a day.

