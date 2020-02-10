Netizens Amazed As China Uses Robots To Deliver Food To Coronavirus Affected Patients

With China and different parts of the world reeling from the outbreak of the coronavirus, Chinese hospitals and hotels are taking the help of AI robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the coronavirus. The current death toll in China reached 908 on February 9 with 3,062 additional cases confirmed by health authorities taking the overall number of cases to 40,171. Ninety-one deaths were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, two in Anhui, and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu, according to China's National Health Commission.

Netizens amazed

The video was posted on Twitter in which the AI robot could be seen delivering food to people in a hotel and that prompted a lot of people to applaud China's actions.

China should be complimented on its overall handling of this crisis. I doubt there’s another nation on earth that could have been as efficient. — Ercildonian (@shugwud) February 7, 2020

Best use for a robot I have ever seen. Keep 'em comin'. Just don't forget the off switch. — Doc Savage (@Clark_Savage_JR) February 7, 2020

Great !.Technology marches on and can help us in so many ways in the future ! — Dom107 (@dcolgan1) February 7, 2020

For everyone asking: Jesus took the video. That lil bot is doing the Lords work #TooBlessToBeStress pic.twitter.com/6sYy27berK — I'm Always Hungry (@OhMahLORDT_) January 29, 2020

The World Health Organisation informed on February 10 that it will be convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action in response to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The forum, to be held on February 11-12 in Geneva, is organised in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness.

The forum will bring together key players including leading scientists as well as public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders pursuing 2019-nCoV critical animal health and public health research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations.

