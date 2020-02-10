The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Netizens Amazed As China Uses Robots To Deliver Food To Coronavirus Affected Patients

Rest of the World News

With China and different parts of the world reeling from the coronavirus, Chinese hospitals and hotels are taking the help of AI robots to deliver food.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

With China and different parts of the world reeling from the outbreak of the coronavirus, Chinese hospitals and hotels are taking the help of AI robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the coronavirus. The current death toll in China reached 908 on February 9 with 3,062 additional cases confirmed by health authorities taking the overall number of cases to 40,171. Ninety-one deaths were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, two in Anhui, and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu, according to China's National Health Commission.

Netizens amazed

The video was posted on Twitter in which the AI robot could be seen delivering food to people in a hotel and that prompted a lot of people to applaud China's actions.

 

 

Read: Coronavirus Toll On Quarantined 'Diamond Princess' Now At 70; 3700 Onboard Off Japan Coast

Read: LPGA Tour Cancels 2 More Asia Tournaments Due To Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation informed on February 10 that it will be convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action in response to the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The forum, to be held on February 11-12 in Geneva, is organised in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness.

The forum will bring together key players including leading scientists as well as public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders pursuing 2019-nCoV critical animal health and public health research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations.

Read: Coronavirus Scare: DGCA Exempts Flight Crew From Breath Analyzer Tests At Select Airports

Read: WHO Warns Overseas Coronavirus Spread May Be 'tip Of The Iceberg'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
TWITTER REACTS TO PARASITE'S WIN
RUSSIAN PLANE LANDS ON ITS BELLY
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
GUJ CM TAKES PART IN PRO-CAA RALLY
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK