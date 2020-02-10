Coronavirus Toll On Quarantined 'Diamond Princess' Now At 70; 3700 Onboard Off Japan Coast

Six more people quarantined aboard the docked cruise ship Diamond Princess near Yokohama have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed the Health Ministry of Japan Sunday, spiking the case toll to as many as 70 on the vessel, according to reports.

Almost a hundred people have reportedly complained of physical ailments including fever and flu-like symptoms as the medical facility tested about 336 of the vessel’s 3,700 passengers who are quarantined since February 5. Thousands onboard the cruise were retrained in a lockdown when a Hong Konger initially tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Total confirmed cases of the Wuhan 2019-nCov in Japan stood at 96

As of Sunday, February 9, the total confirmed cases of the Wuhan 2019-nCov in Japan stood at 96, including the 70 infected from the disease on the holiday cruise Diamond Princess, suggest reports. Japan has reportedly confirmed the tallest figures of the coronavirus cases after China followed by Singapore and Thailand that have put the figures at 40 and 32 respectively, confirmed reports.

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan had told the media that health screening was underway at the ship that was docked by the quarantine officers over fears of contagion of the virus from Human-to-Human transmission, the suspected patients were being taken ashore by the Japanese Coast Guard watercraft to shoreside Japanese medical facilities.

Katsunobu Kato, Health Minister of Japan told reporters that the Japanese government was strenuously working on a request to make medication and equipment like masks available to those infected on board, particularly for passengers that are depicting severe chronic or pneumonia-like symptoms.

As of Saturday, Japan reportedly confirmed its first death from the deadly Wuhan 2019-nCov when a 60-year-old Japanese national succumbed to the viral infection in Wuhan, the city where the disease originated in the Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

