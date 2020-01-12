The Debate
Netizens Baffled By Gymnast's Extremely Difficult New Challenge

Rest of the World News

A gymnast has just shocked netizens with her proposed new flex challenge. The internet is completely baffled by the amount of flexibility required for it.

Netizens

A gymnast has just left the internet in a state of confusion when she proposed a brand new flex challenge to them. She is an extensively trained gymnast so the challenge is harder than one's usual internet challenges. Her video that was posted on Instagram has already been viewed a quarter of a million times.

New crazy internet challenge

Basically to do the challenge, one has to first lay on the stomach and then put their hands behind their backs. After that one must attempt to stand-up by bringing your feet out far enough that you can stand back up but all while keeping your hands behind your back.

If you still have any confusion take a look at the original video posted by Kranitz below. The video was shared along with the caption 'New Flex Challenge?' and asked her followers to tag their friends who they think would be able to do this.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jax (@jax.kranitz) on

Since the video was uploaded, Kranitz's followers have been commenting on the gymnast's flexibility. One user commented that they could hardly touch their toes while Kranitz can do so much and that she was a 'beast'. Another user wrote that he/she would probably die if they attempted this.

Read: 'Never Seen A Kabootar Do This': Ronnie Screwvala's Gymnastic Pigeon Is The Most Amusing Thing You'll See All Day!

Read: Disha Patani Reveals She Lost 6-months Memory From Gymnastics Training Fall On Concrete Floor

Another user commented that while her amazing feat was clearly possible for the human body, it was exceedingly rare. They also added that the human body was amazing.

Read: Simone Biles Sets Record For Most Medals At Gymnastics Worlds

Read: Hailed By Olympian, Gymnastics Sensations Lovely & Ali Eye The Future

