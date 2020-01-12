Netizens Baffled By Gymnast's Extremely Difficult New Challenge

A gymnast has just left the internet in a state of confusion when she proposed a brand new flex challenge to them. She is an extensively trained gymnast so the challenge is harder than one's usual internet challenges. Her video that was posted on Instagram has already been viewed a quarter of a million times.

New crazy internet challenge

Basically to do the challenge, one has to first lay on the stomach and then put their hands behind their backs. After that one must attempt to stand-up by bringing your feet out far enough that you can stand back up but all while keeping your hands behind your back.

If you still have any confusion take a look at the original video posted by Kranitz below. The video was shared along with the caption 'New Flex Challenge?' and asked her followers to tag their friends who they think would be able to do this.

Since the video was uploaded, Kranitz's followers have been commenting on the gymnast's flexibility. One user commented that they could hardly touch their toes while Kranitz can do so much and that she was a 'beast'. Another user wrote that he/she would probably die if they attempted this.

That’s so neat!! Good job !!!! You did it like nothing !!! — freddy hernandez (@freddyh11287498) January 9, 2020

👏🏼 Bravo! You've inspired me. This is my lousy attempt today after training. I'm 41, please pity me. 😅 pic.twitter.com/INH5K9opy1 — Gimnastas.net (@GimnastasNet) January 10, 2020

Another user commented that while her amazing feat was clearly possible for the human body, it was exceedingly rare. They also added that the human body was amazing.

