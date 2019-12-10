New Chinese Video Game Lets Players Punch Hong Kong Protesters

A new Chinese video game called 'Fight the Traitors Together' or 'Everyone Hit Traitors' lets its players punch the protestors of Hong Kong. In the game, the players can smack the pro-democracy protestors and cartoons of known personalities, like activist Joshua Wong, media personality Jimmy Lai, former chief secretary Anson Chan, Martin Lee, and Qin Hui. The players can use weapons like bats and shoes to hit them. The entire game's objective is to hit the personalities with the given weapon with each having varying levels of damage. The hand has the least and the bat has the most. The game can be accessed on the web and on mobile and the design has been created in the style of cartoons.

Game's motive is to smash protestors

It is still unclear that who created the game and how it originated amid growing tensions. The game's motive is to smash the protestors of Hong Kong to make them stop. Hong Kong marked its six months of violent protests on Sunday, December 8.

Thousands of black-clad protestors gathered together in Hong Kong on December 8 and rallied to provide support for democracy in the financial hub which has been turmoiled by six months of violent protests. The anti-government activists united together and started their rally from Victoria Park, a busy shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial district. The authorities permitted Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) for conducting the rally the first time the group has been granted permission for a protest since August 18.

A 40-year-old protestor dressed in black said that she will fight for her freedom until her death. Other protestors chanted, "Fight for Freedom” and “stand with Hong Kong”. Hong Kong police said on December 8 that they conducted raids in the sidelines of a major rally and discovered weapons which include pistol and ammunition. This is the first firearm seizure that is linked to the protests directly. The city marked another huge rally on Sunday afternoon as the pro-democracy protestors stuck to their demand for greater democratic reforms and police accountability.

