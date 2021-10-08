Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida delivered his first policy speech on Friday and spoke about a series of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's economy. Apart from this, Kishida also spoke on national security issues, in view of threats from China and North Korea. Fumio Kishida has asserted that Japan should increase its military preparedness for growing regional threats.

The Japanese Prime Minister said that the security environment has become more severe. Therefore, he has also vowed to revise the country's national security and defence strategy to bolster missile defence capability and naval defence. Speaking on the security alliance between the United States and Japan, Kishida said that the alliance remains to be Japan's 'lynchpin' of diplomatic and security policies. Stressing on the Indo-Pacific issues, Fumio Kishida has assured that he will further elevate the alliance between Washington and Tokyo.

"This alliance also serves the foundation of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the entire world," said Kishida

'Stable relationship with China is important but will speak up against coercion: Fumio Kishida

As for Japan's relations with China, Prime Minister Kishida has asserted that maintaining ties with Beijing is important, considering the region and the international society. However, in a strong statement, Kishida has also vowed to take a stand against China's unilateral and coercive activity in the region along with other like-minded countries.

"Establishing a stable relationship with China is important not only for the two countries but also for the region and the international society. Still, Japan, when necessary, will speak up against China's unilateral and coercive activity in the region, while cooperating with other like-minded democracies," he said

Fumio Kishida opposes North Korea nuclear development; ready to meet Kim Jong Un

With regards to North Korea, Fumio Kishida has staunchly opposed Pyongyang's missile and nuclear development and said that it cannot be tolerated. Even so, he declared that Japan does seek to normalise its diplomatic ties with North Korea by resolving an 'unfortunate (wartime) past'. He said that he is open to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in order to make a breakthrough.

"North Korea's missile and nuclear development cannot be tolerated, but Japan seeks to normalize diplomatic ties with Pyongyang by resolving their unfortunate (wartime) past and the decades-old issue of Japanese citizens abducted to the North," Kishida said.

Fumio Kishida elected as Japan's new Prime Minister

Japan's parliament elected Kishida as prime minister on Monday. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida won by a comfortable margin against Yukio Edano, head of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The 64-year-old has replaced the outgoing party leader PM Yoshihide Suga, who bowed out from the leadership race earlier this month amid anguish over his administration’s COVID-19 management.

Kishida is a former foreign minister who served as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2017. He has also served as the LDP policy chief from 2017 to 2020. According to Nikkei Asia, he had been groomed as a potential successor during former PM Shinzo Abe’s administration. He is a nine-term member of the House of Representatives.

(With inputs from agencies)