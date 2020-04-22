Russia: New Moscow Hospital Opens As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 52,000

In a bid to deal with an increasing number of Coronavirus cases, a new Moscow hospital, built in just over a month, has started to admit patients infected with the deadly virus. According to worldometer, Russia currently has more than 52,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 456 lives in the country. As Moscow is the worst-hit area in Russia, with nearly 30,000 cases, the city began building the hospital on its southwestern outskirts on March 12.

According to an international media outlet, the authorities used pre-fabricated materials to erect the medical facility within weeks. The new hospital has 800 beds and has already admitted approximately 20 patients. The hospital’s chief doctor, Sergei Perekhodov reportedly said that the facility was equipped to carry out more than 10,000 coronavirus tests a day and could treat patients with respiratory failure linked to the virus.

As COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin also warned of ‘very high’ risk, particularly in the ill-equipped provinces. While addressing the nation last week, Putin said the risks surrounding the epidemic’s spread are still very high, not just in Moscow but in many other Russian regions. Moscow has been under complete lockdown for weeks now and the officials have also introduced a digital permit system to control movements across the city in a bid to prevent the deadly virus from spreading any further.

Moscow ‘pleased and grateful’

Meanwhile, to help Russia fight coronavirus epidemic, India sent Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the country is grateful to India for its decision to supply to medicines in such unprecedented times. The statement read that Moscow is ‘pleased and grateful’ for the decision of the Indian government to deliver a batch of medicines to Russia. Furthermore, Peskov also said that the decision is an ‘effective step towards implementing the agreements on cooperation’.

Russia is also in touch with the United States to fight the global health crisis. Peskov said on April 16 that Russian President thinks COVID-19 outbreak is the time for Russia and the US to ‘help each other’. While referring to the phone call between both the leaders, when the US President offered to send ventilators to Russia, Peskov called it ‘very positive’ showcase of Trump's readiness to provide assistance. Kremlin spokesperson even added that Russia would accept the help of the US ‘if need be’.

(Image source: AP)

