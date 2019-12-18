New Rules To Be Introduced For Mount Everest Permit, Veteran Climbers Skeptical

Veteran climbers of world's highest mountain, Everest have grown sceptical about the proposed set of rules to the Nepalese government in order to reduce the death toll of mountaineers. American mountaineers Ed Viesturs and Alan Arnette are doubtful if by tightening the permit process for adventures will end up addressing the root cause of the increase in inexperienced climbers. The 8,850m Himalayan peak has seen a drastic increase in mountaineers rushing in packs but reportedly Arnette told an international agency that every year since 2013, 'something goes wrong'.

Arnette said that he has seen the actions repeating itself 'so many times' while referring to the Nepalese government introducing a new set of rules to control the death toll. The veteran climber also believes that it is the government's failure to implement the set rules, which has led to the loss of 11 lives on Mount Everest, with nine on Nepal's side and two on the Tibetan side. It was during the short period of sustainable weather in late May when most of the mountaineers perished. The same period led to a 'traffic-jam' near the summit.

Arnette said that even though there are several 'good days' in the summit, most people rush to the peak on the first weather window announced. More than 800 people were trying to climb Mount Everest during the short weather window including Sherpas and guides. The Nepalese government has traditionally issued climbing permits to anyone who is prepared to pay the fee of $11,000 and handed out nearly 381 passes in 2019.

Traffic jam on Mount Everest

It was rare to see people bundled in bright, fluffy sweaters, laden with heavy backpacks, under the welcoming warmth of the sun waiting their turn to reach the snow-clad peak of Mount Everest. A record number of Indians stood patiently awaiting their turn, on the precariously narrow cliffs of Mount Everest to reach its summit on May 23. The route was clogged as 250-300 people marched in a single-file, reportedly taking up to three hours to summit. This unprecedented crowd on the peak was because this season also saw 80 Indians climbers scaling Mount Everest which had 381 listed mountaineers permitted to climb the world's highest peak. The traffic jam on Mount Everest had triggered a debate amongst experts as to the dangers of these traffic jams created for climbers, who are often already exhausted and carrying heavy loads while battling altitude sickness making them dizzy and nauseated.

