5-year-old Charlie Eyeing Guinness Record For Climbing Mt Everest-equivalent In 6 Months

Five-year-old English boy Charlie Batham is on a verge of breaking a new world record as he is all set to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on the planet. Charlie has already climbed 2,300ft Pen-y-Ghent and 3,209ft Scafell Pike in Lake District of England, the latter being the tallest mountain in England. Since April this year, Charlie has climbed 19 British peaks that are more than 30,000ft, higher than Mount Everest.

Read | Guy Martin Creates New Guinness World Record For World's Fastest Tractor

The world record

Charlie's father Paul, said that his boy is full of energy and never gets tired. He can climb for hours and hours without taking a gasp. Paul has now nominated his son for a brand new Guinness World Record as the youngest person to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest. Paul hopes Guinness world record officials will get back to him with a piece of good news. Paul has sent pictures of Charlie at the top of every peak to prove their claim is legitimate.

Read | This NFL Fan Has Set A Guinness World Record For Visiting Every Stadium In 84 Days

Charlie started hiking since April this year after he asked his father if he can climb a mountain for his fifth birthday. Charlie surpassed the height of 29,029ft, which is the height of Mount Everest, last month after he climbed 1,800ft Brown Knoll. Charlie said he is happy to know that he might get a world record to his name and insisted that he'd love to do it all over again, adding that he loves climbing mountains because he gets to be with his dad and sometimes with his mom as well.

Read | Painting By French 'master Of Black' Sets New World Record

If the Guinness officials accept Paul's claim and approve Charlie's world record, the five-year-old boy from England will become the youngest person to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest. The unique record will place Charlie amongst the top mountaineers in the world. Charlie will also become the youngest mountaineer in the world with an eye-opening record of climbing around 19 many mountains.

Read | Angad Sets A World Record Score In National Skeet's Final

