New Satellite Images Show Devastating Impact Of Maui Wildfires & Typhoon Khanun On Earth

As the earth is witnessing the fury of nature, the International Space Station (ISS) captured the impact of some of the biggest natural calamities that struck the planet recently. On Tuesday, the Space Station shared satellite images of the three natural disasters taking place in full swing in different parts of the world.

The satellite images show the impact of devastating wildfires in Maui, Oregon and the wrath of Typhoon Khanun in the continents of North America and Asia. The three natural calamities have collectively taken hundreds of lives.

“From Typhoon Khanun to the wildfires in Maui and Oregon, storms and wildfires can have devastating effects on Earth and can also be seen from the station impacting how researchers and emergency personnel view these natural disasters,” the International Space Station wrote on X, formerly on Twitter. In an Instagram post, the ISS gave a brief description of each disaster.

A world filled with plumes of smoke

In the image shared by the ISS, plumes of smoke can be seen rising as the Oregon and Maui wildfires wreak havoc on the ground. “The island of Maui, Hawaii, the scene of deadly wildfires and the especially hard hit coastal town of Lahaina (at lower left) are pictured from the station as it orbited 259 miles above the Pacific Ocean,” the space station wrote on Instagram describing the Maui wildfires. “A wildfire near the Willamette National Forest in Oregon is pictured from the station as it orbited 265 miles above the Beaver State,” the body wrote in a brief note about the Oregon wildfire. While around 110 people died in the wildfire in Hawaii, at least 2,720 acres of land were destroyed in the wildfire in Oregon.

Meanwhile, the raging Typhoon Khanun caused heavy devastation in the Philippines, Japan and the Korean peninsula. The typhoon caused heavy rainfalls and flash floods across East Asia. Frequent tropical storms also led to landslides and mudslides in different countries. However, the continents of North America and Asia were not the only ones that struggled with torrential conditions. The continent of Europe struggled with both heat waves and tornadoes. The recent calamities raised concerns over climate change around the world.