New Year 2022: PM Modi, Trudeau, Putin & Others Share Wishes And Extend NY Resolutions

As millions of people worldwide embraced and celebrated the New Year 2022, world leaders took this occasion to deliver their new year messages, pledges and commitments towards their citizens. As another year has gone with COVID-uncertainty, conflict and climate catastrophe, world leaders have ramped up to combat the issues to attain a stable world. Leaders such as Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron and others have extended their words on the first day of the year.

India:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his citizens with plenty of happiness and good health. PM Modi expressed his hope that everyone will continue to strive for greater success and work even harder to accomplish the goals of India's heroic independence warriors. Further, on January 01, 2022, Modi will release PM Kisan Yojna's tenth instalment, which will benefit over 10 crore farmer households and that over 20,000 crores will be distributed to the recipients.

Happy 2022!



May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives.



May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/dHoaD4tbpk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

Russia:

President Vladimir Putin stated in his 2022 New Year Address on Friday that Russia "firmly and consistently" protected its people's interests and security in 2021. Adding to the fact that Russia has encountered enormous obstacles, Putin said the most important thing is that people should work together to overcome all of the challenges of the previous year. He went on to say that there are still many unanswered issues, however, Russia would manage to go through this year with dignity.

Happy New Year 2022! https://t.co/zb7wT0wyRp — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) December 31, 2021

France:

In spite of the impending difficulties amid the return of COVID-19 instances, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Friday that he is firmly confident about the new year. While addressing from the Elysee to the country on New Year, Macron emphasised the necessity of coronavirus immunisation. He asked France's 5 million unvaccinated residents to be vaccinated for themselves, their fellow countrymen, and the nation.

À partir de minuit, la France prendra la Présidence de l’Union européenne. Vous pouvez compter sur mon engagement total pour faire de ce moment un temps de progrès. 2022 doit être l’année d’un tournant européen ! pic.twitter.com/aEzYL3M9Dx — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 31, 2021

North Korea:

Amid the new year celebration, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen his military capabilities, maintain stringent anti-virus policies, and work diligently to develop the economy, according to official media. To boost his armed forces, Kim ordered the creation of powerful, sophisticated weapons systems and demanded the military's "absolute loyalty and allegiance" to the governing party led by him, AP reported.

Canada:

As 2021 turns to 2022, boosting immunisation programs is one of the nation's top goals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. In his year-end message, Trudeau stated that Canadians must continue to work together to address and fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s not quite midnight yet, I know, but we’re all ready to say this sooner than later anyway: happy New Year! Whatever you and your loved ones have planned for this evening, and in the year to come, Sophie and I are wishing you the very best. https://t.co/Olq27qzqT9 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 31, 2021

South Africa:

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated on Friday that the government is assessing the damage inflicted by COVID-19, which has claimed many lives in 2021. Ramaphosa said this when giving the 2022 New Year's message. He believes that individuals should take advantage of this time of year to make a positive difference in their communities. Ramaphosa urged citizens to work together to create "a better South Africa in 2022," as per Xinhua.

Let us take to heart the words of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu: "Do your little bit of good where you are. It is those little bits of good put together that can overwhelm the world". As we welcome in the new year, I wish you all joy, happiness, prosperity and peace. pic.twitter.com/yZHlWFPaLK — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 31, 2021

Australia:

With an unusually low audience at fireworks and celebrations, Australia welcomed the new year with caution. In the new year's address Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “Despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’re safer,” Australian Associated Press reported.

Further, State testing centres, according to Morrison, would give speedy exams to individuals who require them under the guidelines, however, they would not be given free of charge to everyone.

Italy:

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella hailed Italians for their "maturity and sense of responsibility" throughout the two-year COVID-19 outbreak in his last New Year speech as the nation's president, as he would not be available for re-election. He urged vaccines are an important tool not because they guarantee invulnerability, but because they enable to lessen harms and hazards for oneself and others.

(Image: PTI/ AP)