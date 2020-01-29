New York City: Bystanders Lift SUV To Rescue Woman Stuck Under It

In a nearly-fatal accident, a 25-year-old woman was mowed over by an SUV in the middle of a busy road in the US, only to get stuck under the car later. The woman was saved only after a group of bystanders rescued her by lifting the car she was trapped under. Colby Droscher, an eye witness took to Twitter to share the video of the incident. Watch the heart-wrenching incident here:

The video shows a woman stuck under Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV that hit her while she was crossing a Lower East Side street in Manhattan, New York City. The vehicle’s driver was reportedly taking a right turn before it hit and ran over the pedestrian, halting on top of her. Soon after the tragic accident, swarms of people rushed to rescue her. The video further shows the bystanders lifting the vehicle to pull the women out. Another tweet posted soon after shows the woman laying on the pavement with her phone in hand as first responders tend to her.

A spokesperson from the New York Police Department confirmed that the lady did not suffer any serious injuries and lay conscious and alert. The emergency facilities transported her to the nearby Bellevue Hospital to treat ache and bruising.

