New York Confirms 44 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Last 48 Hours

New York governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly said on March 7 that the number of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped to 44 in the last 48 hours. Cuomo reportedly said that the number will continue to grow up. Cuomo used Twitter to revise the state’s case count from 33 released earlier Friday to 44. According to the reports, the state reported 11 cases on Wednesday evening, 22 on Thursday, 33 Friday afternoon and 44 Friday evening which is a fourfold increase within just 48 hours.

UPDATE: We have learned of 11 new confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS — bringing the total number of cases to 44.



-8 of the new new cases are in Westchester County

-3 of the new cases are in Nassau County



We have expected the number of positive cases to go up as we test. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 6, 2020

READ: American Tourist Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Going On Cruise For A Week In Assam

2700 people quarantined

Cuomo said nearly 2700 people in New York City are under effective quarantine with more than 1,000 others also in voluntary isolation across the state. He added that 44 people in the state are under mandatory quarantine, nine of whom are in New York City. Cuomo reportedly said that all of the new cases trace back to a lawyer from Westchester who is believed to be the second confirmed case in the state. As of Saturday, the COVID-19 has infected 335 people in the US and claimed 16 lives, according to the reports. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, on March 2, confirmed the first case of coronavirus in New York. According to reports, the patient is a woman in her 30s and recently returned from Iran. The news of the first case of COVID-19 comes just as the global death toll of the coronavirus crosses 3,000.

READ: Coronavirus Claims Two More Lives In South Korea, Death Toll Reaches 46

READ: 52 Labs Made Functional Across India For Coronavirus Testing

READ: J&K Reports 1st Case Of Coronavirus, Total Number Of Cases In India Rise To 32