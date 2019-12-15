New Zealand Authorities Release Names Of More Volcano Victims

New Zealand authorities have released the names of more victims identified in New Zealand's White Island volcano eruption. On December 15, Police named four more victims - Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, a 24-year-old from New Zealand and 15-year-old Zoe Ella Hosking, 53-year-old Gavin Brian Dallow and 51-year-old Anthony James Langford from Australia. The search for the bodies is continuing, according to a police statement. Of the 47 people on the island when the explosion took place, the death toll has risen to 16 including the missing pair. The remaining survivors were admitted to the hospitals of Australia and New Zealand, out of which 20 are fighting for their lives.

5 bodies identified so far

The identification process of the victims is being carried out in Auckland by experts which include a pathologist, a forensic dentist, and a fingerprint officer. Earlier on December 14, 21-year-old Australian Krystal Eve Browitt was the first person to be identified by officials. A day before, a specialist team recovered six bodies from the volcano, braving hazardous conditions in a risky operation four days after it erupted while 47 people were visiting. It was the first time authorities have been able to return to White Island.

Search team continues operation

Deputy Police Commissioner Mike Clement said that they understand the frustration of the rescue team as well as the loved ones of the victims who want their bodies to be back. He said there was every chance that both corpses were in the water but the divers were satisfied that the area they searched near the jetty was clear of the bodies. Clement added that the police have not given up hope despite the land and sea searchers have so far been unsuccessful in finding bodies. In a statement, he said that the police would not give up so easily. In the search operation which took place earlier today, eight police search and rescue personnel were deployed for 75 minutes to an area in which at least one of the bodies was believed to be.

