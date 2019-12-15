No Sign Of Remaining Bodies On New Zealand Volcano Site, Police Still Hopeful

Even after the search teams returned to New Zealand’s volcanic White Island earlier today, there was no sign of two bodies still unaccounted for after last week’s eruption. The divers searching the contaminated waters around the island failed to locate the body which was seen floating the area several days ago. It is believed that both the bodies might be in the sea.

Four bodies identified

The identification process of the victims is being carried out in Auckland by experts which include a pathologist, a forensic dentist and fingerprint officer. Earlier today, the police released the names of four more victims. The list included a New Zealand tour guide, Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 24. The other three were Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, and her stepfather Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, as well as 51-year-old Anthony James Langford who were all Australians.

Of the 47 people on the island when the explosion took place, the death toll has risen to 16 including the missing pair. The remaining survivors were admitted in the hospitals of Australia and New Zealand, out of which 20 are fighting for their lives. Deputy Police Commissioner Mike Clement said that they understand the frustration of the rescue team as well as the loved ones of the victims who want their bodies to be back. He said there was every chance that both corpses were in the water but the divers were satisfied that the area they searched near the jetty was clear of the bodies.

Read: New Zealand Volcano Eruption: 6 Bodies Recovered From The Site

Read: Alaska Island Volcano Erupts, Sends Ash Cloud To Bering Sea

Clement added that the police has not given up hope despite the land and sea searchers have so far been unsuccessful in finding bodies. In a statement, he said that the police would not give up so easily. In the search operation which took place earlier today, eight police search and rescue personnel were deployed for 75 minutes to an area in which at least one of the bodies was believed to be.

At least 47 people were stranded on White Island after a volcano suddenly erupted on Monday. According to reports, the volcano erupted at around 2:11pm and was visible from the east coast of the North Island.

Read: New Zealand Planning Retrieval Of Bodies On Volcanic Island

Read: New Zealand: Authorities Release List Of Missing Persons After The Volcano Eruptions