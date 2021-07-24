New Zealand: Baby Orca, Toa Dies After A Futile Search For Mother And Pod

The baby orca Toa, who was found stranded in New Zealand waters lost its life after a futile search for its mother. According to conservationists, Toa was separated from his mother and the pod for nearly two weeks on July 23, Saturday. The baby orca lost its battle for survival even after hundreds of volunteers had provided 24/7 care to the whale.

The 2.5m long killer whale was estimated to be four to six months old. He became a sensation after he was found to drift ashore near Wellington. The rescuers-cum-conservationists named the baby killer whale Toa and took care of it until it breathed its last. The team of caretakers also initiated a search operation for the orca's mother. They encased the whale in a makeshift pen at the seaside of Plimmerton. He was fed via special teat every four hours.

Vets could not save him

The whale rescue organization, which was taking care of Toa took Twitter to announce the death of the baby whale. They posted pictures of him while under care on July 21. However, he was "too young to survive alone" and his health deteriorated on Friday night, the rescuers informed. "It was moved to a tiny pool in a parking lot, needing 24/7 care, after pollutants washed into his rescue pen," they mentioned in their tweet.

Furthermore, the vets rushed to the site to take a look at the ailing orca, however, they were unable to save him, a statement issued by the rescuers informed. According to Ian Angus, marine species manager at the Department of Conservation, the health of Toa was expected to ebb away the longer she was away from her mother. "He passed away quickly, surrounded by love with his last days made as comfortable possible," Angus informed.

The orca, even though they are the largest species of Dolphins, they are often referred to as killer whales. These giant female fishes have a life span of 10-45years and males have 10-35 years. They have distinctive black and white marks on them and are labelled as "critically engaged" with a population of 150-200 in New Zealand.

