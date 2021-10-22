New Zealand: Cindy Kiro Becomes First Indigenous Woman To Swear In As Governor-general

Dame Cindy Kiro, New Zealand's first indigenous Maori woman was sworn in as the Governor-general, at the Parliament in Wellington on Thursday, October 21. Her role as Queen Elizabeth II's envoy in the South Pacific nation is mostly ceremonial. The British monarch remains the nation's head of state under New Zealand's constitutional structure. Kiro was sworn in for a five-year term and took her oath in both Maori and English.

Kiro stated after the inauguration that she intends to reach out to people who have been marginalised by challenges such as homelessness, addiction, and discrimination. She underlined the need of cultivating community spirit through outreach and stated her desire to recognise society's unsung heroes, AP reported.

According to AP, Kiro, at the ceremony, said, “I will connect with new migrants and former refugees and celebrate the many diverse cultures and religions gifted to our nation by those who have chosen to make New Zealand their home." Kiro, 63, has a long history of advocating for children. She received the honorific 'Dame' for her community service and wishes to empower Maori girls.

“We are living through a period of immense uncertainty and anxiety, and I wish to acknowledge those in Auckland, and all around the country, who continue to face disruptions caused by COVID-19,” Kiro said, AP reported.

She also pledged to be an advocate of the Te Reo Maori language in her address. AP reported, citing, Kiro, "I've also seen an amazing shift in attitudes toward Te Reo Maori in my lifetime. It's a thrill to see so many New Zealanders wanting to learn the language, since it's by far the finest portal to learning Te Ao Maori — and I'll keep trying to advocate it."

NZ's PM Ardern recalls her first meeting with Kiro

In 1987, Te Reo Maori was included as an official language in New Zealand along with English. Maoris, who make up 16.5% of the population, are the country's largest ethnic group. They are still socially and economically disadvantaged. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recalled being impressed by Kiro when the two first met at Massey University, where Ardern had sought Kiro's counsel on child welfare. Kiro claims that her mixed Maori and British ancestry has helped her grasp New Zealand history and the Treaty of Waitangi, the country's founding document signed by Maori and the British. Kiro was raised in a low-income family and credits her success to a belief in the need of giving back. Kiro succeeds Patsy Reddy, who is also a Dame, in the role. In the former British colony, the Governor-general has a number of constitutional responsibilities, including signing bills into law and preside over numerous ceremonial ceremonies.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP