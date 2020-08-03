Staple Food Of Majority Of The People In New Zealand & More About The Maori Tribe, Read

Maori are the tribal people or natives of New Zealand. The community, although have adjusted to the new technological advancements, have retained their heritage and culture. In fact, some are even living like the prehistoric era and these parts are largely uninhabited by other communities. Here's all you need to know about the staple food of the majority of the people in New Zealand.

The staple food of the majority of the people in New Zealand is Kumara, Rewena Pararoa, Manuka, and seafood. Each food has its own specialty and is strictly made from the local, indigenous ingredients found on the island. Here's a detailed description of each of these specialties of Maori cuisine.

Kumara

Known as sweet potatoes around the world, Kumara is the New Zealand variety of it. It is available in red, orange and golden varieties. It is said that the Maori ancestors brought it with them along with yam and taro while migrating from Polynesia. It is known for its extremely sweet taste and a popular ingredient in Maori cuisine.

Rewena Pararoa

Rewena Pararoa is an indigenous sourdough typical of the Maori community. It is used as an accompaniment to meals or even eaten as a snack by itself. The bread is usually made from the indigenous Maori potato known as taewa tutaekuri.

Manuka

Manuka is a tree mainly known for its honey and is said to provide the best honey in New Zealand. Besides this, wood chips from the tree bark are used to add flavour while smoking food. Manuka is also known to possess many antiseptic and medical properties.

Seafood

Being an island country, it is obvious that New Zealand, especially the Maori community will be a big consumer of seafood. They have a lot of indigenous seafood which is found only in and around the country. The seafood which is a part of the Maori cuisine are Inaga, Kina, Tipa, Paua, and Koura.

More about Maori people in New Zealand

Maori are believed to have migrated from Polynesia roughly between 1320 to 1350. According to a census of as recent as 2013, there are 13 main Maori tribes that are further divided into sub-tribes. Each has its own traditions, practices, and beliefs. The widely practised religion is Christianity although it is influenced by their traditional religions, Ratana and Ringatu.

The Maori also have a form of body art or tattoo which is of great significance. Usually, it covers the whole face or arm and considered a symbol of rank, prestige, and social power. It signifies the 'rite of passage' and is a highly revered ritual of the community.

