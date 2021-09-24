New Zealand Council's Zoom Meeting Is Going Viral On The Internet For THIS Reason

The Zoom meeting of the Waipā District Council found popularity among netizens, who used the recording of the meeting, which is available on YouTube for a rather unique purpose and rose the views of the video to a whopping number. Finance and Corporate Committee Zoom meeting streamed in 2020, during the first lockdown owing to the pandemic in New Zealand. The video currently has almost 300,000 views and netizens have flooded the comments section of the video and shared the reason behind this huge number.

New Zealand council's Zoom meeting gains popularity among netizens

The New Zealand council's Zoom meeting gained popularity after netizens found unique uses for it. They took to the comments section of the video and explained some of the reasons behind why the video has almost 300,000 views. One user wrote, "Anyone else using this just so they can sound like they're in a meeting so their other family members don't disturb them while working from home?" Another individual mentioned that they have used the video six times now and feel like they are 'part of the group'.

Here's the video that took the internet by storm

Other comments on the viral video saw individuals using the video to make their parents think they are studying, while others mentioned they have now learned a lot about the council after listening to the video so much. One user also mentioned they played the video at work to avoid dealing with a 'stressful individual'. Netizens also called the video a 'saviour' and some mentioned that they played it to avoid doing household chores. Another individual mentioned that they have created a playlist of 'professional zoom calls' that last for over an hour.

Waipā District Council reacts to their viral video of their council meeting

The Waipā District Council decided to hop onto the bandwagon too and commented on the video of their viral meeting. They wrote in their comment that their video is now charting over the music video of Meeting by Gucci Mane and thanked the internet for the same. They also took to their official Twitter account and mentioned that they have 'decided to embrace the meme'.

We’ve decided to embrace the meme 😎 https://t.co/klItnNchbG — Waipā District Council (@Waipa_DC) September 24, 2021

Image:Waipa District Council