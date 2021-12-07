New Zealand Joins US In Diplomatic Boycott Of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics; China Seethes

Amid speculation of attending the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, New Zealand has made it clear that they will not represent the country at a diplomatic level, Sputnik reported on Tuesday. According to media reports, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has cleared the country's stance while speaking at a national television show. He said this is not the first time when Wellington has cleared about its stance over the February trip. "Since October this year, we have been saying the same stuff and today I am retreating the same," Robertson said.

However, he did not clear whether the players would participate in the multi-sports event or not. Further, explaining the reason, Deputy Prime Minister blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and logistics issue as the main reason behind the "helpless situation". When asked about the following of the US format for not sending diplomatic representatives to Beijing, he said, "We have warned China about the human rights issues on several occasions and raised grave concerns for the Uyghur." But, again he did not mention the human rights issue as the reason for not letting the diplomats travel to Winter Olympics.

It is worth mentioning the Biden administration announced the boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games at the diplomatic level. However, the US players will participate in the upcoming Olympics. Meanwhile, AP quoted White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying that the Biden administration will support the sportsmen but will not allow its diplomats to travel in a country that has no respect for human beings. Notably, Psaki was pointing fingers towards China oppressive policy towards minorities, especially Uyghur Muslims.

"US has a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights and that the US will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games," AP quoted Psaki as saying.

China responds to US actions

The suit was followed by several other countries including, the United Kingdom. However, Russia said President Vladimir Putin will attend the event. Countering the allegations of the UK, China blamed Biden for violating the "Olympic spirit" by not letting the diplomatic representatives attend the mega event. According to AP, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the US is reacting out of ideological indifferences and rumours. "The boycott seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs counter to the Olympic motto ‘more united," Zhao added.

(With inputs from AP)