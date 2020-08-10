New Zealand Manages To Curb COVID-19 Community Spread; Australia Continues To Struggle

New Zealand marked 100 days of zero COVID-19 community transmission cases on Sunday, August 9. The country, which has a population of 5 million people, has become the role model in the world due to its successful battle against the COVID-19.

Zero cases of community transmission

As per the reports, the first COVID-19 case was detected in New Zealand on February 26 and the last was detected on May 1, which means the elimination of the virus took 65 days.

On May 2, the country recorded zero new cases, marking its first day without any infection since it went into lockdown in March. While announcing the same at a press briefing, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cautioned the citizens to continue to follow social distancing norms in order to avoid risk. She added that the country's goal to eliminate the virus completely is now 'within the reach' and one wrong step could hamper the good work.

Jacinda Ardern has been widely lauded worldwide for her quick and stringent measures. More importantly, her 'clear communication' with the people of the country has been hailed as an important step in establishing faith. The New Zealand PM has been conducting Facebook Live sessions and press conferences to connect with people and unite them in the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Australia, which once had the virus under the curb, is now struggling with a resurgence of cases. in what seems like the second-wave of infections. Victoria, which is the second-most populous state of Australia, reported its deadliest day of COVID-19 infection on August 9. According to reports, 17 people have died in the last 24 hours. However, new cases have shown signs of easing.

