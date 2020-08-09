New Zealand PM Pays Visit To Temple In Auckland, Netizens Applaud Her 'quality Leadership'

As New Zealand’s inclusive leader Jacinda Ardern paid a visit to Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national polls scheduled in September, the internet was rendered stunned at the iconic PM’s respect for other cultures and fellow human beings. In a Tweet shared by an Indian diplomat, Muktesh Pardeshi, Ardern can be seen attending an event at the temple on August 6 adhering to the Indian traditions and participating in the temple rituals. She was also seen relishing simple Indian vegetarian meal, Puri, Chhole, and Daal.

With over 1.1k likes, the pictures of the New Zealand PM performing ‘aarti’ and accepting the holy ‘prasad’ from the priest in a traditional manner touched people’s hearts. Not just that, Ardern was also seen leaving her footwear behind at the entrance of the temple and offering prayers with immense dedication as she stood at the altar of the temple in the presence of other officials and the Indian envoy. Radha Krishna Temple is reportedly a part of Mahatma Gandhi Centre, run by the Auckland Indian Association and New Zealand’s PM paid a short visit to seek blessings ahead of the polls.

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO — Muktesh Pardeshi (@MukteshPardeshi) August 8, 2020

Netizens admired PM's inclusiveness

Impressed at her simplicity and inclusiveness, a commenter wrote, “Wish we had leaders like her. Democratically elected leaders are a true reflection of their society, and by that yardstick, New Zealand seems to be an awesome place.” Another agreed, saying, “so precious. Gracious she is in respecting our social and religious heritage and of course ever delicious Indian food.” “This is lovely! My respect for Ardern just went many notches up,” appreciated the third.

True example of religious tolerance and respect for fellow humans. PM's and all other leaders including religious leaders of other nations should take a note of this 💕 — Shoby Abraham (@shoby_abraham) August 8, 2020

She is very lively. Paying full attention.. nice gesture. — 🇮🇳Rang De Kesariya🇮🇳 (@TweetIndia5) August 9, 2020

I already loving her quality leadership. — Charu Suman (@Tweet_CharuS) August 9, 2020

The real leader — Masiuddin.J (@jmasi63) August 8, 2020

Great to see this — Kaps 💚🌱 (@KapsKool) August 8, 2020

Power of Indian diaspora — ProudBharatwasi (@Always4Country) August 8, 2020

Wow great ♥️♥️ — Riya indian🇮🇳♥️🇮🇳🛑 (@RiyaIam1) August 8, 2020

New Zealand 🇳🇿 😍😍🥰🥰 — Always Ravi Teja Nukala (@RavitejaNukala) August 8, 2020

Respect 🙏🙏🙏 — Anu Mathrani (@AnuMathrani) August 9, 2020

