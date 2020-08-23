New Zealand: Mental Health Support In Place Before Christchurch Mosque Gunman's Sentencing

Hundreds of people who were affected by the horrific mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques are expected to get closure on Monday, August 24 by attending the sentencing of the convicted terrorist Brenton Tarrant. While reportedly at least 66 victims of the March 15, 2019 attack will read impact statements in the multi-day sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, a plan has been rolled out to provide immediate mental support to all distressed friends and families.

There were at least 300 direct victims of the mass shooter, who opened fire in the two mosques and was reportedly heading to the third mosque. 51 people were killed and the 28-year-old Australian nationals had faced 40 charges of murder attempts along with one charge under Terrorism Suppression Act. Canterbury District Health board mental health specialist Sue Galvin has reportedly helped in organising mental health services and referrals for hundreds of families that were wrecked by the horrific attack.

As per media reports, Muslim psychologists will also be present at the court and will offer support along with translators of at least eight languages. Galvin has warned that the court sentencing and the coverage of the devastating gun attack could re-traumatize and trigger people. Therefore, mental health support will not only be available for the impacted people but also to wider public. Galvin also said that the victims and their families are ‘looking to process their emotions’ and shall have options to step away from the court and take assistance.

Christchurch shooting of March 15, 2019

The suspect is identified as Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian white supremacist and will face sentencing of 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of murder attempts along with one charge of terrorism. Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern announced on October 14 last year that over the span of four years, 17 million New Zealand dollars would be spent in the improvement of resourcing for the country's chief censor and censorship compliance unit. This resourcing was then also the latest response from the government to the Christchurch mosque attacks in March, when a gunman killed 51 Muslims during their time of Prayer on March 15 and also live-streamed the shooting on Facebook. The video was later shared on social media as well.

