New Zealand Military Called In To Help Evacuate As Hundreds Flee Their Homes Amid Floods

New Zealand Military was called in to evacuate hundreds of residents as they try to flee their homes in flood-stricken areas of South Island on May 31 as heavy rains washed away bridged and destroyed roads. As per reports, rivers have burst their banks as the region recorded over 40 centimetres or 15.5 inches of rain in just two days. According to meteorologists, the amount of rain exceeded the entire rainfall till now in 2021 in some areas. On Monday, deployed armed officers help hundreds evacuate their homes with reportedly, some recounting dramatic helicopter rescues as heavy rain caused widespread flooding in the Canterbury region.

A state of emergency was declared by the authorities in some areas that recorded heavy rain throughout the weekend into Monday. Forecasters, as per The Associated Press, have predicted heavy rain through May 31 before conditions improved. The New Zealand military helped evacuate over 50 people including several overnights in an NH-90 helicopter of the forces. The military, as per AP said, that one man was clinging to a tree near the town of Darfield when he ultimately jumped into floodwaters and tried to swim to the shelter but was swept away by the force of water.

The helicopter scoured for half an hour before discovering the man and then placing him to safety. According to The Guardian, at least 300 homes were evacuated by the military as water levels rose in the nearby rivers in reportedly a “one-in-100-year deluge.” Highways, schools, and offices have been closed and New Zealand’s Defence Forces deployed helicopters to rescue some people stranded in floods in the Ashburton area.

“Seeing the community overnight pull together and support the displaced residents who were evacuated from their homes has been heartening,” said Army Liaison Officer Cpt. Jake Faber.

‘The rescuers are fantastic’

Paul Adams told news outlet Stuff that he thinks he got hit by an unprecedented wall of water and was swept down the raging Ashburton River before ultimately managing to drag himself into a fence and then into a tree. Meanwhile, another farmer spotted his headlamp and organized a rescue mission. Adams reportedly said, “The rescuers are fantastic.” He also said he was on his way back to his farm and is “good as gold.” He also informed that out of his 250 alive animals at the farm, he has only found about 100 of the herd.

