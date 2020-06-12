New Zealand Modifies Border Rules To Allow Dependents, Workers After 'Avatar' Row

New Zealand has announced that it will ease border controls, a move to curb the recent public outrage. The kiwi government sparked a furious reaction from people after they allowed Avatar director James Cameron to enter the country to film a sequel to the film. New Zealand which declared itself coronavirus free has still not lifted border restrictions.

Read: New Zealand City Removes Statue Of Its Namesake

American Magic allowed

However, the country’s immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway on June 12 said that the requirement that dependents travel along with a New Zealand citizen or resident in order to enter the country would be relaxed from next week. In addition to that, workers will also be allowed in if they have unique technical or specialist skills and are involved in a project of significant regional or national importance. Under the changes, new support staff and family from two America's Cup syndicates have been allowed in, INEOS Team UK and American Magic.

Read: Anticipation High As Fans Return To Rugby In New Zealand

While the pacific country still forbidding international travel, Director David Cameron along with 55 other members arrived in the country to film the sequel of Avatar. However, the filming started a feud in the country as many residents were not happy with the decision. Speaking to a Kiwi media organisation, New Zealand Association of Migration and Investment chairwoman June Ranson said that there were “double standards” which was totally unfair and damaging the country's reputation.

In addition to that, businesses have also reported inequalities with many pointing out the fact that a movie crew was allowed because of the film industry's economic clout, cup yachting Regatta barred. Meanwhile, David Seymour, ACT Leader, called the move “an insult to working New Zealanders,” in an interview with a daily. He questioned the rules at the borders. At the moment, it seems to him that if you are a friend of the government, you are in business. If you are not, you are on your own. Seymour stated that there should be one rule for everyone. It is “unacceptable for politicians” to be picking and choosing who can enter the country, he noted.

Read: 'Avatar 2' Production Creates A Rift In New Zealand Over Alleged Political Favoritism

Read: New Zealand Welcomes America's Cup Teams