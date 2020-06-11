'Avatar 2' Production Creates A Rift In New Zealand Over Alleged Political Favoritism

As per reports, Avatar 2 begins production in New Zealand a few weeks ago. Director James Cameron along with his team had to spend 14 days in self-isolation as per the guidelines. However, the filming has started a feud in the country as many residents are not happy with the decision. Read to know more.

Avatar 2 production creates drama in New Zealand

New Zealand currently has no new or active case of COVID-19 and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has loosened the lockdown. However, their borders are still shutdown until things get stable. Hollywood production and other industry need special permission from the government to cross the border and begin work, which was granted to Avatar 2. As per the reports, other industries are having a difficult time to get special permission.

David Seymour, ACT Leader, called the move “an insult to working New Zealanders,” in an interview with a daily. He questioned the rules at the borders. At the moment, it seems to him that if you are a friend of the government, you are in business. If you are not, you are on your own. Seymour stated that there should be one rule for everyone. It is “unacceptable for politicians” to be picking and choosing who can enter the country, he noted.

According to reports, nine out of ten special permissions to enter New Zealand border have been denied. On the other hand, Avatar 2 filmmakers were given permission. It is because the movies’ massive production will bring a lot of jobs to locals which will help them in making much-needed money.

Judith Collins, the spokesperson of National Party, said that she is not opposed to the production of Avatar sequel as it will bring the help that the economy needs. However, she believes there should be clearer regulation. Collins said that it certainly would seem that some are not getting the same treatment. There must be a lot of small businesses wondering if there are different rules for different people. She questioned that why does this particular venture get preferential treatment.

As per reports, another unnamed big Hollywood project is eyeing to start production in New Zealand. In an interview, Iain Cossar, Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment, said that both productions were granted special permission since they both met the criteria. They will provide employment to around 600 New Zealanders. The significant level of economic activity from each production also played a key role. It is reported that 56 film workers crossed the borders among the 201 special exemptions made.

