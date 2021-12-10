New Zealand Passes Law Allowing Self-identification Of Sex On Birth Certificates

New Zealand Parliament on 9th December passed a law allowing the people to change their sex recorded on their birth certificate. The people are no more required to have legal intervention and show evidence of medical information to confirm their identity. New Zealand's Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti took to her Facebook account to announce the passage of the law.

Jan Tinetti termed the day of passing the law as a "proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted unanimously in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination." She informed that the passing of the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationship Registration (BDMRR) Bill makes it an accessible and inclusive process for people to change the sex that is mentioned on their birth certificate. She highlighted that the new law passed in the parliament will make a "real difference" for transgender, non-binary, takatapui and intersex New Zealanders.

"History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Jan Tinetti said in the statement on government website.

According to ANI, the new Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationship Registration(BDMRR) law allows modification of gender on birth certificates. Previously, people had to show medical information before the court, however, the people are no more required to show proof of medical treatment to confirm their gender. According to the statement on the official website of the New Zealand government, the country's Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti noted that the self-identification on birth certificates was introduced in 2018 and after three years, the law has been passed after a thorough parliamentary inquiry. She further added that with the new changes, the young people would have the liberty to make their own decisions about how they are identified on their birth certificates.

“Self-identification on birth certificates was first introduced in 2018 in response to a petition and now in 2021, after a thorough parliamentary inquiry, New Zealanders will no longer require proof of medical treatment or need to persuade a court to have the sex on their birth certificate match the gender they know themselves to be.

