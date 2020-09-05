New Zealand Fares Poorly On Child Obesity, Youth Suicide In UNICEF's Latest Report

New Zealand has been ranked at the bottom among the rich countries when it comes to adolescent suicide and child obesity statistics. The country, which is otherwise hailed for its incredible human development index record, has been given a poor ranking by the UNICEF’s Report Card Series on child well-being.

The UNICEF report scrutinised 41 countries from OCED and the European Union and placed New Zealand at second-last in terms of the suicide rate among adolescents aged 15-19 years. Lithuania was placed last on the list with 18.2 per 1,00,000 in the age group followed by New Zealand - 14.9 and Estonia - 13.9.

Meanwhile, in terms of obesity, New Zealand again was placed second-last just above the United States with 39 percent of children overweight in the age group of 5-9 years.

"Obesity is a serious problem for both medical and psychological reasons as it contributes to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, cancer, gallbladder disease, and a shorter life expectancy. It takes a social and emotional toll by limiting participation in social life and lowering self-esteem. In recent years, rates of overweight and obesity have increased substantially in high-income countries," UNICEF said in its report.

In the mental well-being index that includes both positive and negative aspects of a child’s mental well-being – life satisfaction and suicide rates, New Zealand has been placed at the 38th spot.

Best ranked countries

The Netherlands ranks highest in the league table of outcomes that include mental well-being, skills, and physical health of children. Denmark and Norway rank below the Netherlands. These three countries along with Switzerland and Finland are in the top third of rankings in all three outcomes.

